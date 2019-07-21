Services
Marry Anne Peyser

Marry Anne Peyser Obituary
Marry Anne Peyser

Grosse Pointe Woods - Mary Anne Peyser, July 16, 2019, age 87 of Grosse Pointe Woods, formerly of Grosse Pointe Shores. Loving wife of the late Henry. Beloved mother of Pamela (Michael) Voss, Mark (Kadra) Peyser, Richard Peyser and Cynthia (Robert) Squiers. Dear grandmother of Elyse Perkins, Christopher Perkins, Hank (Jarvie) Peyser, Dr. Monique Squiers, LTJG Robert Squiers, Tory Voss and the late Matthew Peyser. Sister of Bonnie (Jeffrey) Gurnham. Mary Anne enjoyed golf, playing cards, crafts, spending time with her family and friends and her beloved dog Ginger. In State Saturday 9:30 AM at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 21620 Mack Ave., Grosse Pointe Woods until the time of her funeral Mass 10:00 AM. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to the Jamie Daniels Foundation, in memory of Mary Anne and Matthew,3011 W/ Grand Blvd., Ste 218, Detroit, Michigan 48202. www.jamiedanielsfoundation.org/donate. Share a memory at ahpeters.com

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on July 21, 2019
