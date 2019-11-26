|
Marshall Powell Jr.
Marshall Powell Jr. passed away peacefully on November 23, 2019. He was born on September 7, 1920 in Kennett, MO, son of Marshall & Elnora Powell, Sr. He married Florcie Mae Rimpson on May 6, 1939 and to this union nine children were born. Marshall and his family eventually moved to the Detroit area where he worked as a loyal employee for General Motors, and a faithful Christian serving as a minister and Elder. His wife, Florcie, and two sons, Gary and Ray, preceded him in death. Marshall is survived by two sons; Cledos (Toni) Powell, john powell, five daughters; Eunice (Richard) Graves, Barbara Jarrells, Peggy (Rudolph) Wortmann, Freida (Harvest) Webster, Robin (Terry) Harris Johnson, one daughter-in-law; Robin Powell, his sisters; Bessie, Erma, Shirley, a brother; Odis (Geraldine), 22 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, (covering five generations,) as well as an array of extended family and friends. He will be lying instate Thursday, 11/28 and Friday, 11/29 from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. at James H. Cole Home for Funerals, 2624 West Grand Blvd. Detroit, Michigan. Services will be held on Saturday, 11/30 at Wyoming Church of Christ, 20131 Wyoming Ave Detroit, Michigan. The family hour will be at 10 a.m. and the funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Donations in honor of Marshall Powell, Jr. can be made to the Lutheran Braille Workers, 13471 California St. P.O. Box 5000 Yucaipa, CA 92399, www.lbwinc.org, or the Church of Christ Disaster Relief Effort, Inc. 410 Allied Drive P.O. Box 111180 Nashville, TN 37222, www.disasterreliefeffort.org.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2019