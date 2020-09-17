Martha E. Condit
age 85, Sept. 16, 2020.
Beloved wife of the late Richard Condit. Dear mother of Don (Sue), Mike (Marleen), Steve (Anita), Kevin (Nancy), and Brian (Janae). Cherished grandmother of 17 and great-grandmother of 8. Loving daughter of the late Helen and Edward Echlin. Sister of the late Jane Echlin Hilton and the late Pat Echlin. Visitation at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 1368 N. Crooks Rd. (between 14-15 Mile Rds.) Friday, Sept. 18th, 4-8pm. Funeral Mass at Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament, 9844 Woodward Ave., Detroit, Saturday, Sept. 19th, 10am. Memorials appreciated to Lourdes Senior Community, Mother and Unborn Baby Care of Southfield, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
