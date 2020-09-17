1/1
Martha E. Condit
Martha E. Condit

age 85, Sept. 16, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late Richard Condit. Dear mother of Don (Sue), Mike (Marleen), Steve (Anita), Kevin (Nancy), and Brian (Janae). Cherished grandmother of 17 and great-grandmother of 8. Loving daughter of the late Helen and Edward Echlin. Sister of the late Jane Echlin Hilton and the late Pat Echlin. Visitation at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 1368 N. Crooks Rd. (between 14-15 Mile Rds.) Friday, Sept. 18th, 4-8pm. Funeral Mass at Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament, 9844 Woodward Ave., Detroit, Saturday, Sept. 19th, 10am. Memorials appreciated to Lourdes Senior Community, Mother and Unborn Baby Care of Southfield, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Obituary and condolences at lynchfuneraldirectors.com




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
SEP
19
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament
Funeral services provided by
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
1368 North Crooks Road
Clawson, MI 48017
(248) 435-0660
