The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
248-569-0020
Marthe Riley

West Bloomfield - Marthe Riley, 77, of West Bloomfield, Michigan, died on 28 November 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ray Riley; Dear sister of Roger (Ruth) Pernick, the late Larry Pernick (Larry's wife Anne Pernick). Devoted daughter of the late Nathaniel Pernick and the late Jeanette Pernick. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews. FUNERAL SERVICE 2:00 P.M. MONDAY, DECEMBER 2, 2019 AT THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. INTERMENT AT OAKLAND HILLS MEMORIAL GARDENS. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com.

logo


logo




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019
