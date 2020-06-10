Martin J. Zaremba
Martin J. Zaremba

Farmington Hills - Martin J. Zaremba, age 76 of Farmington Hills, passed away June 9, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Joanne for 51 years. Loving father of Kirsten Zaremba and Marsha Marten. Proud grandfather of Scott and Haley Vecheta. Dear brother of Claudia (the late Fred) Borcherts. Memorial Gathering Friday 3-7 pm at McCabe Funeral Home, 31950 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are appreciated to Michigan Operation Freedom Outdoors. www.mccabefuneralhome.com




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Memorial Gathering
03:00 - 07:00 PM
McCabe Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
McCabe Funeral Home, Inc.
31950 West 12 Mile Road
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
(248) 553-0120
