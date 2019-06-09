Services
Interment
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Grand Lawn Cemetery Chapel
23501 Grand River Avenue
Detroit,, MI
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Forgie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary A. (Hinkson) Forgie

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary A. (Hinkson) Forgie Obituary
Mary A. (Hinkson) Forgie

Berkley - Forgie, Ms. Mary A. (Hinkson) of Berkley, MI passed away on Sunday October 7, 2018 at her home in Jacksonville, AL. Mary was preceded by her parents, Edgar and Ruth Hinkson; her sisters, Ruth, Shirley and Joan; and her brothers Dudley, William, Thomas, Andrew and Edgar James (Jim). There will be a memorial and interment service held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Grand Lawn Cemetery Chapel (23501 Grand River Avenue, Detroit, MI 48219). The service will start at 2pm. She is survived by her son, Donald; grandchildren, Kati Benson and Jim Hinkson; great granddaughters' Grace Katherine and Dakota Jane; her sister, Betty; and legions of friends from her church and retired military community. Mary was born in Dearborn, MI and spent her working years in Metro Detroit. Mary was a long time resident of Berkley, MI and parishioner at Our Lady of La Salette Catholic Church in Berkley. Mary retired and moved to Alabama in July of 1991. Mary was a loving mom, sister, grandmother, excellent cook and super excellent baker and was always there when someone needed help. She was very supportive of her church, friends and countless community service activities and organizations; both in MI and AL. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's name to Our Lady of La Salette Catholic Church in Berkley, MI are suggested.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.