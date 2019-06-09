|
Mary A. (Hinkson) Forgie
Berkley - Forgie, Ms. Mary A. (Hinkson) of Berkley, MI passed away on Sunday October 7, 2018 at her home in Jacksonville, AL. Mary was preceded by her parents, Edgar and Ruth Hinkson; her sisters, Ruth, Shirley and Joan; and her brothers Dudley, William, Thomas, Andrew and Edgar James (Jim). There will be a memorial and interment service held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Grand Lawn Cemetery Chapel (23501 Grand River Avenue, Detroit, MI 48219). The service will start at 2pm. She is survived by her son, Donald; grandchildren, Kati Benson and Jim Hinkson; great granddaughters' Grace Katherine and Dakota Jane; her sister, Betty; and legions of friends from her church and retired military community. Mary was born in Dearborn, MI and spent her working years in Metro Detroit. Mary was a long time resident of Berkley, MI and parishioner at Our Lady of La Salette Catholic Church in Berkley. Mary retired and moved to Alabama in July of 1991. Mary was a loving mom, sister, grandmother, excellent cook and super excellent baker and was always there when someone needed help. She was very supportive of her church, friends and countless community service activities and organizations; both in MI and AL. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's name to Our Lady of La Salette Catholic Church in Berkley, MI are suggested.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on June 9, 2019