1939 - 2017
Sterling Heights - In continued memory of Maria A. Saad. March 25, 1939- September 3, 2017.

You are my rock that keeps me grounded to heed Gods will. You are the beacon of your children and grandchildren, keeping them growing in the love that you gave to them. Your presence is so evident everyday that it 's like you are still here. We will love you forever and always remember that we have our own angel watching us from above. May God continue to grant you peace, your loving husband, Bill, Children, Billy (Cathy), Grace (John), Susanne, Mary (John), Jimmy, Dolly (Andy), 14 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, and your 4 precious feline companions.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Sept. 1, 2019
