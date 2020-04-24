|
Mary Agnes Headrick
Waterford, MI - (formerly of Redford, MI) Mary Agnes Headrick, 97, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Dear wife of the late Thomas W. Headrick. Loving mother of Denise Bastien (Michael), Kevin Headrick (Teresa), Thomas E. Headrick, Jeanine Berry, and Christopher J. Hershey. Devoted grandmother of seven, great-grandmother of five. Predeceased by her loving parents Leander and Mary Picard, and brother Albert Picard. Laid to rest at St. Hedwig Cemetery.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020