|
|
Mary Akins
Ecorse - Mary M. (nee: Coburn) Akins, age 76, on June 12, 2019.
Beloved mother of Jeanette (Robert) Mazmanian and Thomas (Teri) King. Sister of David (Betty) Coburn. Proud Grandmother of Brett (Andrea) Mazmanian, Ryan Mazmanian, Troy Mazmanian, Colleen (Sean) White, Nicole (Jacob) Blair and the late Justin Mazmanian. Great Grandmother of Gabriella Gaona, Havyn Blair and Jadyn Blair.
Memorial service Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Lake Shore Presbyterian Church, 27801 Jefferson Avenue, Saint Clair Shores, Michigan 48081. Arrangements by SIMPLE FUNERALS (586-777-0555)
Please share a memory on her guest book at www.SimpleFunerals.net
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on June 19, 2019