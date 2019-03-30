Services
- - Age 99. March 27, 2019. Beloved mother of Jack (Susan) II and Judi (Al) Smith; loving grandmother of Shannon (Andy) Frey, Jennifer (Carl) Knutson, Allen (Renea) Smith, Alice (Don) Hurlbert, and Robyn Smith; great-grandmother of 10; and Aunt of many. Service Saturday (May 4) 11 AM at Betzler Life Story Funeral Home, 6080 Stadium Drive; Kalamazoo (269) 375-2900 with visitation one hour prior and a luncheon following. www.BetzlerFuneralHome.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 30, 2019
