Services
David J. Wysocki Funeral Home - Warren
29440 Ryan Rd.
Warren, MI 48092
586-574-1770
Mary Lubiszewski
Memorial service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Unity Church of Royal Oak
2500 Crooks
Warren - Mary Alyce Lubiszewski, age 77, passed away May 5, 2019. Mary was the dear sister of Frances (Walter) Piwonski; loving aunt of Nancy (Jeff) Nemeth, Karen (Matthew) Piwonski-Zimmerman, and Cynthia (Terry Jalbert) Piwonski; and great-aunt of Blake, Coleman, Declan, and Hannah. A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, May 14, 10 a.m. at Unity Church of Royal Oak, 2500 Crooks. Donations may be made to either the or Capuchin Soup Kitchen. Please share a memory with the family at www.davidjwysockifuneralhome.com.

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on May 12, 2019
