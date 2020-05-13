Mary Amelia Cooprider



Livonia - Mary Amelia Cooprider was born October 27, 1926 in Ramsay, Michigan and passed away May 6, 2020 in Livonia, Michigan. She moved to Garden City, Michigan in 1950 and became a homemaker, avid golfer and a successful real estate agent. She is preceded in death by her parents Thomas and Lillie Pollard, husbands Daniel Belore and Fredrick Cooprider and brothers Eric Pollard (Iris) and Tom Pollard (Florence). She was a loving mother to Bruce and Dawn and mother-in-law to Michael Kelly and Beth Clinger Cooprider. Loving grandmother of Lisa Funk (Chris), Christopher Cooprider (Emily) and Kathleen Kelly, great grandmother to Isabella Funk, Colton Cooprider and Silas Funk and aunt to Carolyn Gausden and Sandra Doe. Mary was deeply loved and will be dearly missed by many extended family, especially Nick Seifert who was like a grandson to her. Private burial to take place at Cadillac Memorial Gardens West.









