|
|
Mary Ann Barletta
Chesterfield Twp. - Family and friends will gather to Celebrate the Life of Mary Ann Barletta, age 84 of Chesterfield Township, Michigan with a Memorial Mass in her honor on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 9:30 AM at the St. Martin DePorres Catholic Church, 31555 Hoover Road, Warren, Michigan 48093.
Mary Ann passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019. She was born on September 7, 1934 in Detroit, Michigan. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John R. who passed in 2008. Mary Ann is survived by her four children: Paul (Kathleen), Patricia (Brian) Hall, Dr. John P. (Connie), and Julie (Bradley) Rabe; also ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on July 24, 2019