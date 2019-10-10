Services
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
49150 Schoenherr Road
Shelby Township, MI 48315
586-532-8600
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
49150 Schoenherr Road
Shelby Township, MI 48315
Rosary
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
49150 Schoenherr Road
Shelby Township, MI 48315
Lying in State
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. John Vianney Catholic Church
54045 Schoenherr Rd. (n. of 24 Mile Road)
Shelby Township, MI
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Vianney Catholic Church
54045 Schoenherr Rd. (n. of 24 Mile Road)
Shelby Township, MI
Mary Ann Holland Obituary
Mary Ann Holland

Sterling Heights - Mary Ann Holland passed away on October 7, 2019, in Warren. Beloved wife of the late Robert O. Holland. Devoted and loving mother of Karen (Joseph) Izzard and Charles (Sarah) Holland. Loving and proud grandmother of Shannon and Ava Holland. Visitation Sunday 3-8 p.m. with a Rosary service at 7 p.m. at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc., 49150 Schoenherr Rd. (N. of 22 Mile Rd.) Shelby Twp. Instate Monday from 9:30 a.m. until a 10:00 a.m. funeral mass at St. John Vianney Catholic Church 54045 Schoenherr Rd. (n. of 24 Mile Road), Shelby Township. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.wasikfuneralhome.com.

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019
