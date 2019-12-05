|
Mary Ann Kulwicki
Shelby Township - Mary Ann Kulwicki, "Bunnie", 81, of Shelby Township, Michigan, passed away November 21, 2019, with her family by her side.
Born in Sandusky, Michigan to the late John and Mary Candea. Mary graduated from Pershing High School in 1957. She married Victor Kulwicki in 1963, and they lived together in Shelby Township for over 50 years. Mary was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and her family was her largest source of pride and joy. In addition to her family, she loved to travel, spend time with friends, and especially loved to gamble at the casino. One of her biggest gifts was her sense of humor - even from a hospital bed, she was always able to make those around her laugh.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Victor R. Kulwicki; three children: Kay Newel (Andrew), of Canton, MI; Mary Mattina (Dominic), of Shelby Township, MI; and Michael Kulwicki (Janice Fairless), of Birmingham, MI. She is also survived by six grandchildren: Dominic, Jason, Victor, Evan, Michael and Michaela; her brother Gary Candea; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Mary was predeceased by her brother John and sister Beverly.
At Mary's request, a celebration of her life for family and friends will be held at a later date.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019