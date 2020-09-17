Mary Ann Lilburn
Port Huron - Mary Ann Lilburn, 86, of Port Huron, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Thomas; two daughters, Mary Beth Pattison and Margaret Ann (John) Boonenberg; three grandchildren; and brother, Elmer (Charlene) Welics. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kathleen Wardwell. Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home, Port Huron. A memorial service will be held at a later date after gathering restrictions have been lifted. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com