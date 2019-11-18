Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
(248) 549-0500
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Christ Church Cranbrook
470 Church St.
Bloomfield Hills, MI
Service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Christ Church Cranbrook
470 Church St.
Bloomfield Hills, MI
Mary Ann Odom passed away November 17, 2019, age 98. Beloved wife of the late James Odom. Loving mother of Terrance J. Odom (Katherine), Gerald T. Odom, Randall D. Odom (Jacqueline). Aunt of Mark T. Wayde (Cindy), and Susan M. Wayde. Dear grandmother of Jason C. Odom, Christy Parker (Jamie), Carin Rafalski (Derek), and Madeline S. Odom. Great-grandmother of Emma K. Parker and Abigail L. Parker. Visitation at 10am until the time of Service at 10:30am on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Christ Church Cranbrook, 470 Church St., Bloomfield Hills. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes to St. Joseph Mercy Home Care and Hospice or a charity of donor's choice. A.J. Desmond & Sons, (248) 549-0500.

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019
