Mary Ann Peludat
1932 - 2020
Mary Ann Peludat

Born 9/6/1932 - 4/29/2020 Mary Ann's Christian Faith was a very important part of her life.

She was a lifelong member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church and School in Royal Oak, where she met her husband Art. Mary Ann's passion was helping others in need, and helped so many needy families through St. Paul's Church and School and surrounding cities for 50+ years. She was involved in the Womens' Guild and member of the Lois Circle and was voted Woman of the Year in 1994. She was involved in the Kennedy Evangelism Program, Stephen Ministry, and shared Christ's love through those programs helping others.

Mary Ann enjoyed spending time at Canada Creek Ranch with her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and friends, where they were members for more than 50 years. She loved gardening, antiquing, and spending time with her family. Mary Ann's family and friends will miss her sense of humor, quick wit, and making everyone laugh.

She is preceded in death by her sister, Doris (Robert) White and brother, Jimmy Winkelman. She leaves behind her loving husband of 69 years, Arthur, daughter Hollie Rhoney, Richard Peludat (Susan), Joy Keller, and Patti Adams (Robert). Proud grandma of Steven Holeton (Fabiola), Julie Ulferts (Ryan), Adam Keller (Jenelle), Benjamin Keller (Amber), Russell Keller, Mitchell Keller (Charlene), Jacob Adams, Kyle Adams, Jennifer (Sweet) Kaser and Tony Sweet and great grandma of Jonah, Josiah and Ainsley Keller, Mason Keller, Kaylee, Catherine and Jonathan Ulferts, Lily, and Thomas Keller and many nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service with Rev. Ronald Guettler will be held at a later date.

Memorials can be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church Royal Oak Needy Families.

Arrangements by Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, Royal Oak, www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com.






Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from May 6 to May 10, 2020.
