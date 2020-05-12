Mary Ann Porzondek
Shelby Twp - 93 passed away peacefully at home with family by her side, on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. She was born on March 7, 1927 in Detroit to the late Alexander and Anna (Folta) Guzowski. Mary Ann was a devoted daughter and loving sister to Alexander (Ace) Gordon and Frank Guzowski who preceded her in death. Mary Ann was the loving wife of Ralph Porzondek, who left us all too early in life and the proud mother of eight children: Randolph (Barbara) Porzondek, Nancy (Mike) Taylor, John (Bryan) Porzondek, Tom (Pam) Parke, Annette (Porzondek) Baka, David (Pauline) Porzondek, Laure (Bill) Gratopp, Danny Porzondek (Aimee Baranski). She was blessed with 16 grandchildren: Becky, Amy, Jason, Patrick, Katie, Christopher, Nicholas, Jeremy, Jenna, Tricia, Andrew, Ashley, Johnathan, Emily, Carly, Sara and doubly blessed with 19 great grandchildren. She also cherished being called "Ma" by many friends of her children. Mary Ann's journey as a key punch operator began at age 17 working for the Department of Defense during WWII and ultimately started her own key punch business in her home, MAPP Services. She was able to secure the national payroll account for Fruehauf Corporation, enabling her to financially care for her family for many years. Mary Ann was a member of the Warren Polka Boosters, Warren-Centerline Senior Connections and St. Patrick Senior Center. During the summer and fall you would always find her at every church festival dancing to the live bands. She was a beautiful ballroom dancer who loved to dance so much that she would get strangers up dancing who ultimately became new friends. Her passions were her Polish heritage, which she lovingly instilled in her children, dancing, knitting, crocheting and gardening. Due to current restrictions on social gatherings, a celebration of Mary Ann's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made by donations to the American Red Cross or personal charity of your choice.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from May 12 to May 17, 2020.