Mary Ann Senko
Farmington Hills - 86, entered eternal life on January 21, 2020. Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, Michael; and brothers, Jack (Betty), Patrick and Jeremiah Armstrong. Surviving are devoted children, Mary Gael, Michael (Annette) and James Senko, and Diane (Tres) Roberts; grandchildren, Kyle Kreason, Chad Roberts, Nicole (Brendan) McGlinch and Adam Senko; and great-grandchildren, Gwendolyn Senko, and Vivian and Valerie McGlinch. Funeral Mass Monday, Jan. 27, 10:30 am (in state 9:30am) Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 23615 Power Rd., Farmington. Entombment Glen Eden, Livonia. In lieu of flowers, contributions appreciated to or Angela Hospice. Arrangements entrusted to the Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, downtown Farmington (248-474-5200). heeney-sundquist.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020