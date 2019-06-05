|
Mary Ann Theresa (Miller) Brockett
Willis, TX - Mary Ann Theresa (Miller) Brockett, 86, passed away peacefully March 4, 2019 in Willis, TX. She was born July 16, 1932 in Roseville, MI, the daughter of the late Lawrence and Sophia (Miloch) Miller.
Mary Ann married James Richard Brockett who preceded her in death in 2008. She and her husband were members of the VFW and the St. Veronica Church in Eastpointe, MI.
She is survived by her children: Patrick Kerr, Mark (Sharron) Kerr, and Donna (Steve) Holtan; 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death was her husband; parents; two sons, Michael Kerr and Donovan Kerr; and one grandson, P.J. Kerr.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on June 8, 2019 at the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Roseville, MI.
Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL.
