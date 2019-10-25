|
|
Mary B. McCallum
Mary B. McCallum passed away on September 28, 2019, at the age of 89 in Wilmette, Illinois. Born in Detroit to Thelma and Ralph Birkhill, Mary graduated from Highland Park High School, received her Bachelor of Arts with honors from Michigan State College (MSC), and a Master of Arts from Northwestern University.
Mary taught English at New Trier High School for 25 years and a Girls Advisor for 14 years. A lifelong learner and inspired educator who motivated her students to think beyond written words, she was a keen observer of society.
A recipient of a National Endowment for Humanities grant, Mary studied the works of Thoreau in Concord, Mass. In her never-ending quest for knowledge she studied Shakespeare and Women in Literature at Cambridge University, England; Renaissance Art and Literature in Florence, Italy and traveled extensively after retiring from New Trier in 1990.
Residing in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida for 25 years she was a volunteer for many worthy charitable organizations and served as a committed and valued volunteer for Hospice of Palm Beach County.
Mary is survived by her children, Melissa and John. She was aunt to six nephews and a niece; several great nieces and nephews; and many treasured friends. Preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Frank Martin McCallum; parents; sister, Virginia; and nephew James, we pray that she is reunited with those departed whom she loved so well.
At Mary's request there will be no services. She will be remembered for her sense of humor, wit, wisdom and intelligence. In lieu of flowers, Mary's request was that we be kind to one another.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019