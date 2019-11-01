Services
Elton Black & Son Funeral Home
3295 East Highland Road
Highland, MI 48356
(248) 889-1500
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Elton Black & Son Funeral Home
3295 E. Highland Road
Highland, MI
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Elton Black & Son Funeral Home
3295 E. Highland Road
Highland, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Elton Black & Son Funeral Home
3295 E. Highland Road
Highland, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Collins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Beth Collins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Beth Collins Obituary
Mary Beth Collins

Highland - Mary Beth Collins, age 78, of Highland, passed away November 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Norman. Loving mother of Colleen Bennett and Ernest (Robin) Collins. Treasured grandmother of Justin Bennett. Dear sister of Arrua Keerl. Proud aunt of numerous nieces and nephews. Mary Beth was preceded in passing by her parents, Ernest and Margaret Hibbard; and her sister, Janice Stern. Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 4:00pm until 8:00pm and Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 10:00am until the time of the Funeral Service at 11:00am at the Highland Chapel of the Elton Black & Son Funeral Home, 3295 E. Highland Road, Highland. Burial at Highland Cemetery, Highland. Memorial contributions may be made to the .

logo




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Elton Black & Son Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -