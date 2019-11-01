|
Mary Beth Collins
Highland - Mary Beth Collins, age 78, of Highland, passed away November 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Norman. Loving mother of Colleen Bennett and Ernest (Robin) Collins. Treasured grandmother of Justin Bennett. Dear sister of Arrua Keerl. Proud aunt of numerous nieces and nephews. Mary Beth was preceded in passing by her parents, Ernest and Margaret Hibbard; and her sister, Janice Stern. Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 4:00pm until 8:00pm and Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 10:00am until the time of the Funeral Service at 11:00am at the Highland Chapel of the Elton Black & Son Funeral Home, 3295 E. Highland Road, Highland. Burial at Highland Cemetery, Highland. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019