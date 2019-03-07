Services
LJ Griffin Funeral Home
7707 Middlebelt Rd
Westland, MI 48185
(734) 522-9400
Reposing
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
LJ Griffin Funeral Home
7707 Middlebelt Rd
Westland, MI 48185
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
LJ Griffin Funeral Home
7707 Middlebelt Rd
Westland, MI 48185
View Map
Lying in State
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Priscilla Catholic Church
19120 Purlingbrook Rd.(N. of 7 Mile, W. of Middlebelt)
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Priscilla Catholic Church
19120 Purlingbrook Rd.(N. of 7 Mile, W. of Middlebelt)
View Map
Livonia - Passed away on March 2, 2019 at the age of 83. Beloved wife of the late Fred Porman. Dear sister of Molly Pittsley, Julia (the late Leo) Aretha, Michael (Judi) Malone, the late Frank Malone,the late Fred and the late Veronica Bigos. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Resting at the L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, 7707 Middlebelt Rd (S. of Ann Arbor Tr.) Thursday 3-8 pm Rosary at 7 pm. Instate 9:30 am Friday at St. Priscilla Catholic Church, 19120 Purlingbrook Rd.(N. of 7 Mile, W. of Middlebelt) until time of mass at 10 am. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 7, 2019
