Mary Catherine (Mary Kay) Crane (Moeller)
Mary Catherine (Mary Kay) Crane (Moeller) died peacefully on May 25, 2020 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Over her 77 years of life, she was loved deeply by her family and many friends. She defined the word selfless, always thinking about others before herself and caring for those who needed her. Mary Kay was born on December 14, 1942 in Detroit, Michigan the first child of her loving parents, the late William and Mary Moeller. She learned compassion early in life. Her little sister, Betsy, was born with a heart defect and would only live 16 years. Mary Kay was devoted to protecting and supporting her little sister, and she would continue to touch many more lives. A devoted Catholic, Mary Kay attended school at St. Mary Catholic School in Mount Clemens and later boarding school at St. Mary Academy in Monroe. There, she met her lifelong best friend, Judy Moslak, and created many fond memories that would last a lifetime. She attended the prestigious Marygrove College in Detroit with the goal of becoming a teacher, and subsequently earned her Masters Degree in Education from the University of Detroit. After college, Mary Kay fulfilled her dream of working as a teacher, first in the Detroit Public Schools and later at St. Mary in Mount Clemens, her alma mater. Early in her career, she met the love of her life, Bob, on a blind date arranged by her friend, Judy. Bob and Mary Kay fell in love, married in 1969 and raised 3 children. Mary Kay's lifelong passion was caring for her family. First, her sister. Then her children, mother and her husband, Bob, who suffered a debilitating illness at the young age of 51. Mary Kay was Bob's rock for the remaining 20 years of his life. Mary Kay also loved dogs (especially her sheepdog Maizy), singing in the choir at church, and Detroit Titan basketball. She was a longtime parishioner and volunteer at St. Peter Catholic Church in Mount Clemens. So many people will miss Mary Kay, including her children Betsy, Mary and Bill, her son-in-law Paul, daughter-in-law Rachael, 10 grandchildren who were the light of her life (Izzy, Jake, Tommy, Danny, Elly, Anna, Olivia, Charlie, Caroline and Cassidy) and many cousins whom she loved like siblings. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, her immediate family is celebrating a private funeral and burial service. Mary will be buried next to Bob at the St. Peter Catholic Cemetery in Mount Clemens. The family hopes to have a memorial service in the Fall for her many friends and family to celebrate her life. Mary Kay was an avid supporter of the Capuchin Friars mission in Detroit. If you wish to make a donation in Mary Kay's memory, the family suggests the Capuchin Soup Kitchen in Detroit. Here is a link - ttps://www.cskdetroit.org/ways_to_give/monetary_gifts
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from May 27 to May 29, 2020.