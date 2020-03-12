Services
Kaul Funeral Home
28433 Jefferson Ave
St. Clair Shores, MI 48081
(586) 775-2424
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kaul Funeral Home
28433 Jefferson Ave
St. Clair Shores, MI 48081
Rosary
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
7:00 PM
Kaul Funeral Home
28433 Jefferson Ave
St. Clair Shores, MI 48081
Lying in State
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Joan of Arc
22412 Overlake St
St. Clair Shores, MI
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Joan of Arc
22412 Overlake St.
St. Clair Shores, MI
Mary "Marie" Champine

Mary "Marie" Champine Obituary
Mary "Marie" Champine

Mary "Marie" Champine age 91, passed away March 12, 2020. Beloved sister of Catherine Champine and Patricia Richer. Loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday, March 15, 2020 3:00pm to 8:00pm with a 7:00pm rosary. Kaul Funeral Home 28433 Jefferson Ave., St. Clair Shores. Funeral Instate Monday, March 16, 2020 11:30am until the time of mass at 12:00pm. St. Joan of Arc 22412 Overlake St. St. Clair Shores.

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2020
