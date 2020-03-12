|
Mary "Marie" Champine
Mary "Marie" Champine age 91, passed away March 12, 2020. Beloved sister of Catherine Champine and Patricia Richer. Loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday, March 15, 2020 3:00pm to 8:00pm with a 7:00pm rosary. Kaul Funeral Home 28433 Jefferson Ave., St. Clair Shores. Funeral Instate Monday, March 16, 2020 11:30am until the time of mass at 12:00pm. St. Joan of Arc 22412 Overlake St. St. Clair Shores.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2020