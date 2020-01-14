|
Mary Cloutier Schmitt
Mary Cloutier Schmitt was born in Muskegon on June 11, 1947 to William and Maxine Cloutier and died January 12, 2020 in Royal Oak. She was preceded in death by her father, mother, and brother Bill Cloutier. She is succeeded by her husband, John Robert Schmitt, M.D., her children Matthew (Darcie Yobp), Emily (Rich Jacobs), and Michael (Katie Blair); her beloved grandchildren Charlotte, Ruby, and Elaina; her siblings Kathy, Jan, Bob (Quent Potter), & Mike Cloutier (Pam Kibbe), Barb (Paul Richards), Nancy DeGeneres, Deb (Jim Moscheck) and many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 2-8pm with a 7pm Sharing of Memories at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. Funeral Mass Thursday, January 16, 2020, 10:30am at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church, 32340 Pierce St., Beverly Hills. Memorial contributions can be made to Detroit Hives (www.detroithives.org) and Our Lady Queen of Martyrs (OLQM-parish.org).
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020