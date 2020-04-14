|
Mary (Stus) Cozma
New Hope, PA - Mary (Stus) Cozma, formerly of Grosse Pointe and Lexington, joined her loving husband John in eternal rest on Sunday, April 5, after a brief illness. Mary resided in New Hope, PA, and was interred with John at the Washington Crossing National Cemetary in Newtown, PA on April 15, 2020.
Mary is survived by her children, Mary, Valerie and John, 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020