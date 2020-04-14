Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Cozma
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary (Stus) Cozma

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary (Stus) Cozma Obituary
Mary (Stus) Cozma

New Hope, PA - Mary (Stus) Cozma, formerly of Grosse Pointe and Lexington, joined her loving husband John in eternal rest on Sunday, April 5, after a brief illness. Mary resided in New Hope, PA, and was interred with John at the Washington Crossing National Cemetary in Newtown, PA on April 15, 2020.

Mary is survived by her children, Mary, Valerie and John, 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -