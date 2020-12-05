Mary D. Johnson
Birmingham - Age 95, November 28, 2020. Dear mother of Glenn (Nick), Kristin, and Erik. Grandmother of Sarah, Shelby, Sofie, and Garrett. Great grandmother of McKenzie. Preceded in death by her parents Nicholas and Ruth Diamant, and younger sister Joy Gustafson. Graduate of U of D Mercy Law School, State Bar of Michigan ('85). Successful hiring manager and attorney in family law, helping many. She loved to sing, although humble about the beauty of her voice. Memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Detroit Public TV (dptv.org
). Share memories at Metrodetroitcremation.com