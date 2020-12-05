1/1
Mary D. Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary D. Johnson

Birmingham - Age 95, November 28, 2020. Dear mother of Glenn (Nick), Kristin, and Erik. Grandmother of Sarah, Shelby, Sofie, and Garrett. Great grandmother of McKenzie. Preceded in death by her parents Nicholas and Ruth Diamant, and younger sister Joy Gustafson. Graduate of U of D Mercy Law School, State Bar of Michigan ('85). Successful hiring manager and attorney in family law, helping many. She loved to sing, although humble about the beauty of her voice. Memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Detroit Public TV (dptv.org). Share memories at Metrodetroitcremation.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved