Dearborn Heights - Mary Daroczy Born July 17, 1917 in Congleton, Cheshire, England. Died March 8, 2020 at the age of 102. Beloved wife of the late Zolton Wm. Dear mother of Sidonia (The late Lynn) Young, and Gillian Daroczy-Woods (Richard). Grandmother of Kim Marie (Richard), Kristina (Adam), and the late Megan Catherine. Great grandmother of 6. Visitation Friday 1:30 pm - 8:00 pm at Christ Episcopal Church, 120 N. Military, Dearborn. Funeral Service Saturday 2:00 pm at Christ Episcopal Church. Family suggests memorials to Michigan Humane Society or ASPCA. Funeral arrangements by John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. www.santeiufuneralhome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020