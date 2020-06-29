Mary "Mavis" DaSilva Plotkowski
Native of Detroit, MI, and resident of Rochester Hills, MI, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020. Born April 3, 1932, she moved on to her heavenly life after battling complications of COPD. An amazingly intelligent and friendly lady, Mavis graduated Summa Cum Laude from Dominican High School in 1949. An avid cook, reader, bowler, card player, and Detroit Tigers fan, she passed on the love of these to her 4 children, 9 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren. Mavis is survived by the love of her life, James J. Plotkowski, to whom she was married for 68 years, and their children Judith Klobucar (Dirk), Thomas Plotkowski (Pat), Paul Plotkowski (Doreen), and Mark Plotkowski (Doreen). She is preceded in death by parents Manuel and Gertrude DaSilva, sisters Noreen DaSilva and Dolores Puchalski, and grandson Joseph Plotkowski. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 1, 3-9 p.m. at Wujek Calcaterra Funeral Home, 54880 Van Dyke Ave. , Shelby Township, 48316. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday, July 2 at 11 a.m. at St. Kieran Church, 53600 Mound Rd., Shelby Township, 48316. Interment, Berlin Township Cemetery. Many thanks to the staff of Waltonwood Main and Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care for making her final days as pleasant as possible. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care at www.seasonsfoundation.org.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.