|
|
Mary Elizabeth McCarthy
Mary Elizabeth McCarthy (nee Sweeney) of Birmingham and Bloomfield Twp. passed away peacefully on March 18, 2020. Mary was born to Dr. Edward and Genevieve Sweeney in Bayonne NJ on February 1, 1930. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Eugene J. McCarthy. Survived by daughters, Maureen McCarthy, Jennie (Dan) Eurman and sons, Mike (Liz) McCarthy, Joe (late Darlene) McCarthy, Bill McCarthy and Chris McCarthy. Proud grandmother to Megan Collette, Bridget McCarthy, Katie McCarthy, Andrew McCarthy, Kathryn Eurman and Carolyn Eurman. Very proud great-grandmother to Addie Collette.
Mary had several avocations during her lifetime but, first and foremost, she was more about love of family and friends.
A private funeral mass and burial will be planned for later this spring.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen (Detroit) or .
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020