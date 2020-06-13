Mary Ellen BelfryClinton Township - Mary Ellen Belfry, age 76 of Clinton Twp., MI. passed away on June 12, 2020 after a courageous three-year battle with pancreatic cancer. Mary was born on February 18, 1944 in Marquette, MI. and was predeceased in death by her parents Margaret and John T. McGuire. She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Terry D. Belfry. Beloved mother of Jason D. (Andrea) Belfry of New Baltimore, MI., Kelly S. Belfry of Gilbert, AZ. Cherished grandmother of Joshua W. Belfry and Alec M. Belfry also of New Baltimore, MI. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 1:00-3:30pm at Chas. Verheyden Inc., 43300 Garfield, Clinton Twp., MI. Please be aware that masks will be required for visitation. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in honor of Mary Ellen Belfry to the Michigan Humane Society or the Salvation Army.