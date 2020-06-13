Mary Ellen Belfry
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Ellen Belfry

Clinton Township - Mary Ellen Belfry, age 76 of Clinton Twp., MI. passed away on June 12, 2020 after a courageous three-year battle with pancreatic cancer. Mary was born on February 18, 1944 in Marquette, MI. and was predeceased in death by her parents Margaret and John T. McGuire. She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Terry D. Belfry. Beloved mother of Jason D. (Andrea) Belfry of New Baltimore, MI., Kelly S. Belfry of Gilbert, AZ. Cherished grandmother of Joshua W. Belfry and Alec M. Belfry also of New Baltimore, MI. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 1:00-3:30pm at Chas. Verheyden Inc., 43300 Garfield, Clinton Twp., MI. Please be aware that masks will be required for visitation. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in honor of Mary Ellen Belfry to the Michigan Humane Society or the Salvation Army.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jun. 13 to Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Visitation
01:00 - 03:30 PM
Chas. Verheyden Inc.
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved