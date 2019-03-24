|
Mary Ellen Cavanaugh
Royal Oak - Mary Ellen Cavanaugh (née Jones), age 91, passed away March 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Harry. Dear mother of Maureen (Bruce) Ruhl, Larry (Marie), Colleen (John Charles) Monti, Theresa (George) Elson, Marietta (Paul) Joliat, Carolyn (Carlo) Ginotti, and Bridget (Robert) Reed. Sister of Joanne (Richard) Hogan, Donna Jo (Jim) Born, George (Patricia) Jones, and the late Willard (Ann) Jones, Robert Jones, and Penny (Dave) Frade. Proud grandmother of 33 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren. Visitation Sunday, March 24, 2 - 8 p.m. with Rosary 7 p.m. at Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 705 W. Eleven Mile Road (4 blocks E. of Woodward), Royal Oak. In state Monday 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass 10 a.m. at National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica, Royal Oak. Memorial contributions to National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica are appreciated. Share your memories at www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 24, 2019