Services
Wm Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
705 West 11 Mile Road
Royal Oak, MI 48067
(248) 541-7000
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wm Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
705 West 11 Mile Road
Royal Oak, MI 48067
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
Wm Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
705 West 11 Mile Road
Royal Oak, MI 48067
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica
Royal Oak, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica
Royal Oak, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Cavanaugh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ellen Cavanaugh


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Ellen Cavanaugh Obituary
Mary Ellen Cavanaugh

Royal Oak - Mary Ellen Cavanaugh (née Jones), age 91, passed away March 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Harry. Dear mother of Maureen (Bruce) Ruhl, Larry (Marie), Colleen (John Charles) Monti, Theresa (George) Elson, Marietta (Paul) Joliat, Carolyn (Carlo) Ginotti, and Bridget (Robert) Reed. Sister of Joanne (Richard) Hogan, Donna Jo (Jim) Born, George (Patricia) Jones, and the late Willard (Ann) Jones, Robert Jones, and Penny (Dave) Frade. Proud grandmother of 33 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren. Visitation Sunday, March 24, 2 - 8 p.m. with Rosary 7 p.m. at Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 705 W. Eleven Mile Road (4 blocks E. of Woodward), Royal Oak. In state Monday 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass 10 a.m. at National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica, Royal Oak. Memorial contributions to National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica are appreciated. Share your memories at www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com.

logo




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wm Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
Download Now