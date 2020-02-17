|
|
Mary Ellen Mitchell
Mary Ellen Mitchell, age 91, died February 8, 2020. Beloved wife of Francis (2003), dear mother of Deborah (Robert) Pauline, Mary (James) Howell, James (Sally) Mitchell, Susan (Phil) Dawson, Brian (Barb) Mitchell, Linda Sova, Diane (Robert Miller), Lisa (Don Capobres), grandmother of 13, great-grandmother of 1, sister of Patricia, Shirley & Larry.
Celebration of Life Saturday, March 21st, 1-5pm, Karl's Cabin, 6005 Gotfredson Rd., Plymouth, MI.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020