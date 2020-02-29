|
|
Mary Ellen Mooney
Mary Ellen (Towle) Mooney, formerly of Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan, passed away peacefully in Hingham, Massachusetts on Monday, February 24, 2020.
Born in Detroit, she was the daughter of the late Bertram Mundy Towle and Margaret (Moore). Mary Ellen was raised in Detroit, graduating from Dominican High School and University of Detroit. She was a longtime member of St. Paul's on the Lake, and a tireless volunteer at the school and church. The greatest joy in Mary Ellen's life was caring for her family. She often noted that as an only child, she longed to have a big, rambunctious family—a wish her five children happily fulfilled.
Mary Ellen was the beloved wife of the late James F. Mooney, and devoted mother of James F. Mooney III and his wife Lucy of Longmeadow MA, Mary Mooney Heissner and her husband Russell of Hingham MA, John C. Mooney and his fiancée Kate Berg of New Canaan CT, Daniel D. Mooney and his wife Samantha of Southport CT, and Joseph B. Mooney and his wife Rebecca of Rye NY. She was the loving grandmother of 13 grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of the Resurrection on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 12 noon at St. Paul on the Lake, 157 Lake Shore Road, Grosse Pointe Farms, MI. A reception will be held at the Grosse Pointe War Memorial from 1:00-3:00 pm. All are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to Leader Dogs for the Blind, Rochester Hills, MI.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020