Mary Florence O'Brien
September 27, 1938 - October 14, 2020
Mary Florence (Dunleavy) O'Brien passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones at home, Wednesday October 14th, 2020 she was 82 years old. Born in Detroit, Michigan to Sally and John Dunleavy. She was the eldest of four children and graduated from Immaculata High School in 1956, and attended the University of Detroit later calling Bloomfield Hills, Michigan and finally Scottsdale, Arizona home.
Mary is survived by her husband of 62 years, Dr. George M. O'Brien and their five children whom she loved dearly; Sean, Patrick (Donna), Kathleen Habucke (Chris), Daniel (Jiji) and Sheila Zuieback (Michael) and sisters Sally Jo Luyckx, and Patricia Goren. Predeceased by her parents, Sally and John Dunleavy as well as her brother Jack who passed away this February.
Mary Florence had a large circle of friends and family and it was often said that she could "charm the birds right out of the trees". She relished caring for loved ones and always had a lending ear to listen and offer sage guidance. She had many interests including cuisine, travel, the latest fashions and jewelry. She was a voracious reader, and was always up to date on the newest novels and latest news. She was employed at Saks Fifth Avenue in Troy for close to 25 years; a career she enjoyed and excelled at because of her ability to work well with people.
Flo helped George through medical school by working at American Airlines and as an auto show model , and then raised their five children. "The Flo and George Show" as they were lovingly referred to were known as the fun house on Inwoods Circle (aka "Camp O'Brien"!);. ALL were welcome, and Flo kept everyone well fed and moving in the right direction. She had many nicknames: Mary, Flo, Flosie, Flocita, Flo Flo, Mama Sun, Mamacita, Mumsie, MoFo, Mother, MF, Mom and Mommy; she treasured every one of them. Her beautiful smile and warm heart will live on through the large family she built with George. Her family was her greatest work of art, and she was very connected to each of them. She was an outstanding wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Mary Florence will be missed by many, but forever remembered by her best friend, Barbara Wright. Friends for nearly 75 years, they talked daily and shared many laughs.
She loved and adored her six grandchildren: Kyle, Meghan, Sydney, Brendan, Shanen and Matthew beyond measure and was grateful for all of the special moments they were able to share together. Additionally, she was also blessed with adoring nieces and nephews; Kevin O'Brien, Daniel O'Brien, Michael O'Brien, Brendan O'Brien, Katie Lugten, Mary Beth Luyckx, Tricia Krotenberg, Sean Dunleavy (dec) and Ryan Dunleavy.
The family would also like to extend a huge thank you to the hospice nurses who cared for Flo like their own; Carolyn, Denitta, Kaelen and Ashlie. In addition to her other caregivers; Kendra, Stephanie M. and Stephanie O. from Brightstar Scottsdale. And last, but not least, a very big thank you to Poum, Kate and Cameron; to whom our family will forever be appreciative of their love, care and kindness.
A memorial donation may be made to Hospice of the Valley (hov.org
) or Phoenix Children's Hospital (Phoenixchildrens.org
).
A private funeral mass will be held at the Franciscan Renewal Center in Paradise Valley, Arizona. Please contact family for details.