Mary Frances Hurd
Oak Park - Mary Frances Hurd, a resident of Oak Park for 65 years, passed away on May 17, 2020 at the age of 96. She was born to her parents Tom and Elta Bailey on January 11, 1924 in Murray, KY. Mary married her husband William Hurd on May 1, 1946 in Detroit, MI. They enjoyed 14 years of marriage and raised 4 children together before his passing in December, 1960. Mary graduated from Oakland Community College Summa Cum Laude with an Associate's Degree in Applied Science in 1976. She worked as the Municipal Accountant for the City of Oak Park for nearly 25 years, retired in 1982, and then spent decades volunteering. Being a docent at Detroit Zoo nearly 30 years, Dream Cruise helper, Michigan State Fair volunteer, and Oak Park Senior Center worker are just a few examples of how she served her community. Mary was a longtime dancer (still dancing weekly in her 80's). She LOVED animals, was an avid bird watcher, and pursued her love of animals by traveling the world. Her travels included the Serengeti Plain and The Galapagos Islands, where she once --and it was a favorite story of hers-- almost stepped on a Blue Footed Booby. Mary's favorite color was red, and she loved candy, especially CHOCOLATE! But most of all, she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren! Mary was a great mother, grandmother, and role model for her family. Mary is survived by her loving children Barry (Kendra), Linda, Roger (Jan); and grandchildren Kelly, Brian, William, and Sarah. She is preceded in death by her husband William Hurd; her son Wayne Hurd; and her parents Tom and Elta Bailey. Funeral services will be private. Mary's family may hold a celebration of life at a later date. www.GramerFuneralHome.com
Oak Park - Mary Frances Hurd, a resident of Oak Park for 65 years, passed away on May 17, 2020 at the age of 96. She was born to her parents Tom and Elta Bailey on January 11, 1924 in Murray, KY. Mary married her husband William Hurd on May 1, 1946 in Detroit, MI. They enjoyed 14 years of marriage and raised 4 children together before his passing in December, 1960. Mary graduated from Oakland Community College Summa Cum Laude with an Associate's Degree in Applied Science in 1976. She worked as the Municipal Accountant for the City of Oak Park for nearly 25 years, retired in 1982, and then spent decades volunteering. Being a docent at Detroit Zoo nearly 30 years, Dream Cruise helper, Michigan State Fair volunteer, and Oak Park Senior Center worker are just a few examples of how she served her community. Mary was a longtime dancer (still dancing weekly in her 80's). She LOVED animals, was an avid bird watcher, and pursued her love of animals by traveling the world. Her travels included the Serengeti Plain and The Galapagos Islands, where she once --and it was a favorite story of hers-- almost stepped on a Blue Footed Booby. Mary's favorite color was red, and she loved candy, especially CHOCOLATE! But most of all, she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren! Mary was a great mother, grandmother, and role model for her family. Mary is survived by her loving children Barry (Kendra), Linda, Roger (Jan); and grandchildren Kelly, Brian, William, and Sarah. She is preceded in death by her husband William Hurd; her son Wayne Hurd; and her parents Tom and Elta Bailey. Funeral services will be private. Mary's family may hold a celebration of life at a later date. www.GramerFuneralHome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from May 21 to May 24, 2020.