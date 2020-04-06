|
Mary Hackett
Madison Heights - Mary Hackett, age 91 of Madison Heights, Michigan, passed away on April 5, 2020, at Beaumont Hospital in Troy, a victim of COVID-19. She was born on February 6, 1929, in Detroit to Anthony and Josephine Vaccaro, both from Bompietro, Sicily. She was the beloved wife of George Hackett (deceased) for 55 years, dear mother of Antero "Terry" Hackett (deceased) and Mary Jo Miles (Peter), grandmother of Jonathon and Erin Miles, and Nama Nama (great grandmother) of Andrew. Mary attended St. Mary School in Greektown and St. Anthony High School in Detroit. Her first job was at Hudson's in downtown Detroit, her favorite place in the world, aside from church. She also worked as a secretary for an executive at Ford. She traveled to Perugia, Italy, in 1958 to adopt her son, Terry, when he was 5. In 1965 she went to Toronto, Canada, and adopted her daughter, Mary Jo, who was 14 months old. A devout Catholic, she was a founding member of St. Rene Goupil Parish in Sterling Heights, Michigan, where she helped set up many programs and organizations including Religious Education for children, Funeral Lunches, and Wedding Rehearsals. At St. Rene, she coordinated gift programs for children at the Sarah Fisher Home, the Goodfellows doll program, and numerous other fundraisers for the parish. Her proudest accomplishment was founding the St. Rene Women's Club which was a social and religious club that held many activities such as card parties, fashion shows, garage sales, and faith formation programs for its members. To comply with the "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order and an inability to have a Catholic funeral mass due to the pandemic, viewing will be private, with a live streamed rosary and visitation (please see the website for Hopcroft Funeral Home in Madison Heights for details). At a later date, a public Mass of Christian Burial with her cremains will be held at St. Rene Goupil Parish in Sterling Heights, followed by internment at Holy Sepulchre Mausoleum in Southfield, Michigan. Instead of flowers, please send meal donations to the 2nd floor nurses at Beaumont Troy, who lovingly risk their lives to care for COVID-19 patients like Mary, especially now when family cannot be present. Email [email protected] if you would like to donate a meal.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020