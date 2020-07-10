Mary Helen Phillips
Traverse City - Mary Helen Phillips, age 79, of Traverse City, passed away peacefully at Munson Hospice House on Thursday, June 25, 2020.
Mary Helen was born to parents Joseph and Ruth (O'Donnell) Payette in Detroit, November 19, 1940. She attended St. Patrick's High School in Wyandotte. Mary Helen graduated from the University of Detroit, School of Dental Hygiene, and practiced for nearly 50 years. She married Charles A. Phillips in 1964 at St. Anne's Chapel on Grosse Ile, and in 1972 they moved to Omena.
She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church and embraced her Catholic faith. Beyond her twinkling blue eyes and upbeat nature was the love and kindness everyone felt immediately after meeting her. Over the years she enjoyed quilting, playing cards, fussing over her guests at her Omena Shores Bed and Breakfast, hosting family gatherings, and snow-birding to Florida with siblings. She treasured her grandchildren; Noah, Juliana, Natalie, Olivia, Oliver, Will, and Lucy. She volunteered at Father Fred's until her illness set in.
Mary Helen is survived by her husband, sons; Andrew (Alli), John (Lori), Paul (Jennise), siblings; Mary Jo (Payette) Luyckx, Thomas (Kathleen) Payette, Peter Payette, and brother-in-law Phil (Sharon) Phillips. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Paul, and sister-in-law Joyce (Jim) Franklin. The family wishes to extend their special thanks to Ellie, Michelle, and Pat from Munson Home Hospice, along with the compassionate staff from Munson Hospice House.
Visitation for friends and family will take place from 4:00 - 7:00 pm on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at the Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home. A rosary will be prayed immediately following the visitation at 7:00 pm. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, July 17, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Church with Father Anthony Citro officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to Mass.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers memorial contributions be directed to Munson Hospice House, 450 Brook Street, Traverse City, MI 49684, or The Father Fred Foundation, 826 Hastings Street, Traverse City, MI 49686.
