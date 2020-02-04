Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Kudla
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Jane Kudla

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Jane Kudla Obituary
Mary Jane Kudla

Warren, MI - Mary Jane Kudla, age 88 in God's Arms. February 1, 2020. Beloved wife of Donald for 65 years. Loving mother of Larry, Jerry (Lou), Laura (Rick) and Linda (Tom) Coulter. Cherished Grandmother of Samantha, Autumn, Holly, Nikki (Roger), Alexa, and the late Jason and Jeffrey. Dearest great grandmother of Hadi and Charlie Gonzalez. Also survived by her good friends Kris Kudla, Amy Kudla and many loving nieces and nephews. Inurnment at Great Lakes National Cemetery.

logo




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 4 to Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -