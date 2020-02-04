|
Mary Jane Kudla
Warren, MI - Mary Jane Kudla, age 88 in God's Arms. February 1, 2020. Beloved wife of Donald for 65 years. Loving mother of Larry, Jerry (Lou), Laura (Rick) and Linda (Tom) Coulter. Cherished Grandmother of Samantha, Autumn, Holly, Nikki (Roger), Alexa, and the late Jason and Jeffrey. Dearest great grandmother of Hadi and Charlie Gonzalez. Also survived by her good friends Kris Kudla, Amy Kudla and many loving nieces and nephews. Inurnment at Great Lakes National Cemetery.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 4 to Feb. 9, 2020