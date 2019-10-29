|
Mary K. Haney
Haney, Mary K. Age 76 of Redford. Loving wife of the late Ernest R. Dear mother of Darryl Date, Mary Date, Eric (Tracey) Date, Patty (Doug) Wyciskalla, Victoria (the late Ron) Lahar, Debbie Scott, Beth Johansson, and Joni (Dwaine) Latimer. Cherished grandmother of Lauren (Tommy) Osaer, Ethan Date, Max and Dane Date, Zachary, Emma and Camden Wyciskalla. Great grandmother of Evelyn Osaer. Sister of Bill (the late Toni) Bufe. Visitation: Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 3-8 PM at Charles R. Step Funeral Home in Redford Twp. Instate: Thursday, October 31 from 9:30-10 AM followed by mass, at St. Valentine Catholic Church in Redford Twp. Entombment: Grand Lawn Cemetery, Detroit.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019