Mary K. Yoches
Allen Park - Mary K. Yoches, Age 71. June 20, 2019 of Allen Park. Beloved wife of 47 years to Robert. Loving mom of Sarah (Michael) Maffesoli, Sr. Rita Clare "Annie" Yoches and Matthew (Adrienne) Yoches. Proud grandma of Alana, Benjamin, Sam, Danielle, Dominic and Lizzie. Dearest sister of Patrick O'Hara and Sharon (Joseph) Pagano. Visitation is on Sunday from 2 - 9 pm with a Scripture Service Sunday 5 pm both at The Allen Park Chapel of The Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 10915 Allen Rd. (Corner of Goddard). Mary will lie in state on Monday at 9:30 am at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church until the time of the Funeral Liturgy at 10 am. Memorial contributions may be made to Franciscan Sisters, T.O.R., 369 Little Church Rd., Toronto, OH 43964. To share a memory visit www.martenson.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on June 21, 2019