The Martenson Funeral Home - Allen Park
10915 Allen Rd
Allen Park, MI 48101
(313) 386-6600
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Service
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
5:00 PM
Lying in State
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church
Liturgy
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church
Mary K. Yoches Obituary
Mary K. Yoches

Allen Park - Mary K. Yoches, Age 71. June 20, 2019 of Allen Park. Beloved wife of 47 years to Robert. Loving mom of Sarah (Michael) Maffesoli, Sr. Rita Clare "Annie" Yoches and Matthew (Adrienne) Yoches. Proud grandma of Alana, Benjamin, Sam, Danielle, Dominic and Lizzie. Dearest sister of Patrick O'Hara and Sharon (Joseph) Pagano. Visitation is on Sunday from 2 - 9 pm with a Scripture Service Sunday 5 pm both at The Allen Park Chapel of The Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 10915 Allen Rd. (Corner of Goddard). Mary will lie in state on Monday at 9:30 am at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church until the time of the Funeral Liturgy at 10 am. Memorial contributions may be made to Franciscan Sisters, T.O.R., 369 Little Church Rd., Toronto, OH 43964.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on June 21, 2019
