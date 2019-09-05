Services
Our Mother of Perpetual Help Parish
13500 Oak Park Blvd
Oak Park, MI 48237
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Mother of Perpetual Help
13500 Oak Park Blvd
Oak Park, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Mother of Perpetual Help
13500 Oak Park Blvd
Oak Park, MI
View Map
Mary Katherine Hirvela Obituary
Mary Katherine Hirvela

- - Age 85, September 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John Edward "Jack" Hirvela. Beloved mother of John Wayne "Duke" Hirvela and daughter-in-law, Ellen. Cherished grandmother of Derek John and Shannon Marie Hirvela. Loving great-grandmother of Hailey Marie Jasper. Preceded in death by siblings, Donna Marie Reichle, Dorothy Catherine Seebaldt and Raymond "Bud" Gretzler. Dear aunt of Mary Susan (Michael) Baldwin, Dorothy Ann (Tad Dunne) Seebaldt, and Raymond (Joyce) Gretzler. Also survived by 4 grandnephews, 1grandniece and a loving extended family. Funeral Mass at Our Mother of Perpetual Help, 13500 Oak Park Blvd, Oak Park, MI, Friday September 6th at 11am. Friends may visit at church beginning at 10am. Burial in Grand Lawn Cemetery, Detroit. Obituary and condolences at lynchfuneraldirectors.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Sept. 5, 2019
