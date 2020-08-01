1/1
Mary Loiselle
Livonia - LOISELLE, Mary Antoinette, age 91, passed away July 28, 2020. It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our wonderful mother, Mary. Devoted wife of the late Jack. Cherished mother of Carla (David) Burke, Michelle, Michael (Anna Lisa) and Joseph (Nancy). Loving Nonna to Kristen (Andy) Makins, Jacquelyn (Jeff) Martin, Marianna (Andrew) Wechter, Jessica (Geoff) Wilson, Alex (Michelle) Loiselle, Elizabeth (Joseph) Widmer and Casey Loiselle. Sweet Nina to Landon, Avery, Jonah, Jack, Lola, Grady and Cassimera. Also surviving is Mary's sister, Ellen Freel, along with many nieces and nephews. Sadly, Mary is preceded in death by her sisters, Eleanor Prinko and Lena Kuhlmann. There will be a celebration of Mary's life when the conditions allow. Memorial contributions may be made to The St. Paul of the Cross Retreat Center, St. Christine's Soup Kitchen and Angela Hospice.

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home
23720 Farmington Road
Downtown Farmington, MI 48336
248-474-5200
