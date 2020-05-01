Mary Louise Burford (nee Gough)



Mary (Lou) Burford passed away early April 27 at St Mary Hospital in Livonia ending her struggle with Alzheimer's disease. Mary enjoyed a long, wonderful and loving life with Gil, her husband of 65 years and their six children. She was an extraordinary wife, mother and especially an incredible "Granny". Mary always thought of others first and lived her faith through her daily life of service.



Mary is survived by her husband Gil Burford, and sons Fred (Cheryl), Chris (Amy), Gil (Ardith), Bill (Katherine) and daughters Debby (Mike) Mazzoni, and Beth (Eric) Tech. She was further blessed with and survived by 15 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.



Funeral and Burial services are restricted to immediate family only. A memorial celebration of her life will be held in the future among family and friends as Covid-19 Regulations allow. The family asks that any tributes be sent to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen of Detroit.









