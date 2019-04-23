|
Mary Louise Spry
Lakeland - Mary Louise Spry, 88 of Lakeland passed away April 17, 2019.
Born in Detroit, Michigan, she moved to Lakeland in 1990. She was the daughter of the late Raymond and Julia Schlage.
She was a graduate of the Grace Hospital School of Nursing, Detroit, Michigan, class of 1952.
Mrs. Spry was preceded in death by her husband, Jim W. Spry. She is survived by a great niece, Breanna Schlage.
Burial will be private.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Apr. 23, 2019