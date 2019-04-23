Resources
Mary Louise Spry

Mary Louise Spry Obituary
Mary Louise Spry

Lakeland - Mary Louise Spry, 88 of Lakeland passed away April 17, 2019.

Born in Detroit, Michigan, she moved to Lakeland in 1990. She was the daughter of the late Raymond and Julia Schlage.

She was a graduate of the Grace Hospital School of Nursing, Detroit, Michigan, class of 1952.

Mrs. Spry was preceded in death by her husband, Jim W. Spry. She is survived by a great niece, Breanna Schlage.

Burial will be private.

Online condolences may be left for the family at lanier.care.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Apr. 23, 2019
