Mary Margaret Bissa
Mary Margaret Bissa (Wurm) passed on December 3rd, 2020, at 82.
Widow of John J Bissa.
Mother of John (Jessica), William (Susan) and Jean (Larry) Nulf. Grandmother of Claire, Annalise, Brittany, Jessica and Matthew Bissa, PJ Hill and Jennifer, Robert and Joseph Nulf.
Predeceased by siblings Henry, Elizabeth, Robert and James.
Celebration of Life to be scheduled in 2021.
Memorial contributions to Detroit Cristo Rey High School, 5679 W. Vernor, Detroit, MI 48209-2157 (or online at www.detroitcristorey.org
).