Sister Mary Maurita Sengelaub Rsm

Sister Mary Maurita Sengelaub, RSM

Farmington Hills - 101, entered eternal life on July 6, 2019. Sister Maurita is survived by many cousins, colleagues and her Community of Sisters. Welcome Home Service Wednesday, July 10, 3 p.m., followed by her Vigil Service at 7 p.m., in the Sacred Heart Chapel of McAuley Life Center, 28750 W. 11 Mile Road, Farmington Hills. Mass of Resurrection Thursday, July 11th, at 10:30 a.m. (in state at 9 a.m.) in the Mercy Center Chapel, 28600 W. 11 Mile Rd, Farmington Hills, (enter through the "D" wing door). Interment Holy Sepulchre, Southfield. Arrangements entrusted to Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, downtown Farmington. heeney-sundquist.com

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on July 9, 2019
