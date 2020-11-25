Mary Morrison
Mary Elizabeth Morrison, age 88, of Clawson, formerly of Royal Oak, passed away November 19, 2020. She was born July 9, 1932 in Detroit to Hugh and Laura Ellard. Mary was the loving mother of Robert (Lisa) Morrison of Bonaire, GA, Marilou (Robert) Flory of Royal Oak, James Morrison of Hillsdale and Laura (Robert) Gomoll of Clawson; and proud grandmother of 8 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Prior to retiring at age 75, Mary worked for Cornish, Zack, Hill & Associates Insurance Company.
As an only child, Mary was in awe of the huge family she had created. She independently raised and supported four children. She loved taking care of others and was always so happy to do so. At family gatherings and parties everyone gravitated to Mary for her great stories, genuineness and acceptance of everyone. She was a good time. Mary was happiest when she was surrounded by her children, grandchildren and many great grandchildren. Arrangements by Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, Royal Oak, www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com
.